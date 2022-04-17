Mnangagwa Junior celebrates Easter Sunday at Mutumwa’s church

Online Reporter

MR Emmerson Mnangagwa Jnr celebrated Easter Sunday at Prophet Emmanuel Mutumwa’s Johane Masowe Chishanhu Selborne Park suburb church in Bulawayo on Sunday.

Mr Mnangagwa is in Bulawayo for the Independence Day celebrations that will take place on Monday at Barbourfields Stadium.

In an interview, Madzibaba Mutumwa said Mr Mnangagwa had come to celebrate the death and resurrection of Jesus Christ at his church.

“Like all Christians gathered throughout churches in Zimbabwe, Mnangagwa had come to observe Easter at our church. Our church is a church for all Zimbabweans and we are open to everyone and we are happy to host such an important guest,” said Madzibaba Mutumwa.

Mr Mnangagwa was not available for comment.

