Mncumbatha Secondary School celebrates Form Four Learners with farewell party amid national exams

Leonard Ncube, [email protected]

AS Ordinary Level public national examination classes sit for a Mathematics Paper 1 Monday today, Mncumbatha Secondary School in Nkulumane 12, Bulawayo, threw a farewell party for Form Four learners to orient them for the bigger society they are about to face.

The learners were dressed to kill in their various attires, as they were allowed not to wear school uniform for the day.

Mncumbatha is a fairly new Government secondary school that was established in 2010 as an annex of Mandwandwe Secondary School, with six Form One Classes making a total of more than 200 learners.



There were eight pioneer teachers with Mr Thuthani Nkomo, now head for Emganwini Secondary, also in Bulawayo, as the inaugural head.

Then the school had only a single classroom block that was shared by learners.

Fast-forward to 2024, infrastructure has risen from one block to five classroom blocks, an administration and ablution block, close to 40 teachers, and an enrolment of 725 learners, 382 of which are girls and 343 being girls.

This is the 10th Form Four class since inception of the school and administration is upbeat pass rate will continue rising after being affected by the Covid-19 pandemic between 2020 and 2022.



The school offers a curriculum of 18 subjects including pure sciences and has proven to be a force to reckon with in the academic field with its products successfully entering the banking, health, academic, security, business and other sectors where they are doing well.



Some of Mncumbatha Secondary School products include Nqobizitha Moyo from the pioneer exam class who scored 9As and 2Bs passes and went on to become the best Advanced Level candidate at Mpopoma High School also in Bulawayo, where he scored 20 points in sciences and enrolled at the National University of Science and Technology (Nust).

So far Trish Musvosvegwa remains Mncumbatha’s best pupil after getting 9As in her O Levels and also went to Mpopoma for Advanced Level.

Another gen Nyashadzashe Mundoza got 6As, 5Bs and a C and went to Maranatha High School also in Bulawayo for her A Level.

The school has continued to produce science graduates despite not having a science laboratory.

It is the dedication of teachers, learners and parents led by the school development committee that has helped the school continue to dance with the best academically and off-the class that has helped produce best results.

In sports, Mncumbatha Secondary School has excelled in athletics with some learners getting selection to provincial and national teams.

Valentine Mpofu, lifted the school’s flag high after coming tops at the public speaking competitions while the traditional dance club also finished winners in the provincial Youth Empowerment competitions recently.

Mncumbatha Secondary School also runs a viable gardening projects through the agriculture department and is looking at expanding its garden, despite water challenges.

It is a beneficiary of the Presidential Borehole Scheme after receiving a donation of a solar powered borehole from Government which is uses for its day-to-day use and sells garden produce to community as well as feeding learners on the school’s feeding scheme.

On Friday, close to 100 of the 130 Form Four 2024 classes had a memorable day where they were addressed by the school head Ms Martha Makanyara Chinhara, deputy head Mr Khumbulani Nkiwane, SDC vice chair Reverend Maxwell Sibanda and other teachers.

They shared a sumptuous meal, had a photo-shoot moment which was the culmination of the day amid music and dance, which is the source of inspiration for young people, better known as Ama2k.

The school invited former learners, Buhlebenkosi Ndlovu, who started Form 1 at the new school in 2011 and was head girl in 2014, and is now a sales consultant at AFC Bank after completing her studies at Nust.

The other one was Hazel Ncube who is a student nurse at the United Bulawayo Hospitals and Nobuhle Ncube who finished in 2018 and is studying towards a first degree in Biotechnology at Midland State University and were brought to inspire the 2024 class to be ready for the outside world.

Buhlebenkosi said: “as you write your exams be serious, life is not easy out there. I’s tough out there and you are going to see it. Real life starts after Form Four but it’s possible to make it as long as you are determined, focused and knowing what you want. Choose your friends wisely. I started here guys, it is not the school that makes you pass. It is your mind, focus and determination that gets you where you want. Behave and you will make it.”

Hazel encouraged learners to be well-behaved, persevere, have self-management, know what they want in life and prepare for examinations.

“We wrote our examinations during Covid-19 time and we were so frightened because we last had physical classes in Form 3 but we went on the write because teachers worked hard to prepare us. We are Ama2k but in life we must have focus,” she said.

Nobuhle added: you should know your background and goal, let’s not be misled by friends.”

Rev Sibanda encouraged the learners to seek God, be positive and never to give up in life.

“You need not to envy bad things but understand your background. We are living in an era where young people use drugs, but drugs will not help you to pass your exams. Don’t be overcome by peer pressure and bad friends into early marriages or other bad things, focus on your future,” he said.

Deputy Head Mr Nkiwane said the school’s focus was to produce learners who will do well in life with good behaviour.

“Quality performance goes along with good behaviour, so stay away from unbecoming behaviour. We are psychologically preparing you for the exams, don’t panic,” he said.

The head Ms Chinhara said: “I didn’t know that you look so lovely out of your school uniforms. We are here to give a send-off to our brilliant students of the 2024 Form Four class. Today is a special day as we celebrate, and make it memorable. We have been with you since 2021 and today we are saying as Mncumbatha, goodbye and we are releasing you into the world and this means more serious business of discovering yourself.”

