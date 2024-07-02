Mob beats man to death for assaulting woman at night club

Midlands Bureau

AN imbiber was allegedly by fatally assaulteda mob after he had stabbed a female patron while drinking beer at Puzza Dollar Night Club in Gokwe on Saturday.

Midlands provincial police spokesperson Inspector Emmanuel Mahoko confirmed the incident which occurred on Saturday around 12 midnight.

“The now deceased, who is yet to be identified, had a misunderstanding with one of the patrons, a female, Joyce Mafa (37) of Nyaradza, Gokwe Town. He went on to stab Joyce Mafa with a knife on the chest. Joyce was rushed to Gokwe Hospital where she is admitted,” he said.

Insp Mahoko said the man allegedly ran away after committing the offence and this angered other patrons who went after him.

“They found him abut 400m away and assaulted him severely until he became unconscious. Some well-wishers rushed him to Gokwe District Hospital where he was pronounced dead upon arrival,” he said.