Mob beats up and kills thief

Online Reporter

A MOB reportedly beat a man to death after he allegedly stole a satchel that contained US$450 and police are treating the case as murder.

In a post on X, Police said the incident occurred at a store in Shamva on Sunday.

“Police in Shamva are investigating a case of murder which occurred on 05/05/24 near Corner Store, Madziwa in which a yet to be identified male adult died. The victim was assaulted by a mob after he allegedly stole a satchel containing US$450.00 cash.

“The victim succumbed to the head injuries sustained during the assault while on admission at Shamva Hospital. Anyone with information to report at any nearest Police Station,” posted the Police.

