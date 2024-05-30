Mob beats up wife basher

A 48-year-old man from Pumula East suburb in Bulawayo will rue the day he assaulted his wife after he was attacked by a mob who heard his wife screaming and was left with a swollen leg and pain all over his body.

Vusumuzi Nkomo is alleged to be a habitual woman basher. Circumstances are that on 27 May 2024 at around 7pm, Nkomo was drunk and went out with his wife to accompany guests, and when the two returned home a misunderstanding arose.

Nkomo started insulting his wife and questioning her why she was walking faster and leaving him behind. He went on to assault his wife with fists and she screamed. Some neighbours woke up and went to her rescue. They assaulted Nkomo, stating that he had to stop his habit of assaulting his wife. The residents used various objects to assault the culprit and he sustained some injuries.

Bulawayo deputy police spokesperson Assistant Inspector Nomalanga Msebele confirmed the incident and urged the community to desist from taking the law into their own hands.

“We confirm that we received a domestic violence case and appreciate the work done by the community in looking out for each other. However, we urge the public to resort to reporting such cases to the police rather than taking the law into their own hands as it might have disastrous implications,” said Assistant Inspector Msebele.

She said they have received a number of cases in Pumula suburb of domestic violence and urged the public to resolve their disputes peacefully.

“We are concerned about the upsurge of domestic violence cases in Pumula suburb and most of these cases are as a result of disputes over infidelity and drunkenness. We urge the public to live peacefully and find non-violent solutions to deal with their problems,” said Assistant Inspector Msebele.