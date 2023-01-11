Mob beats up Zesa cable thief

Thandeka Moyo-Ndlovu, Online Reporter

A 22-year-old man from Bulawayo’s Nguboyenja suburb escaped death by a whisker after residents meted instant justice on him for stealing copper cables worth US$1 800.

Mbekezeli Soleka was caught red-handed stealing copper cables in the wee hours of Tuesday morning.

The informer, a 49-year-old man spotted Soleka through his window and alerted his neighbours who woke up and gave a chase.

“A Nguboyenja male adult aged 49 was asleep at his place of residence when he was awakened by the sound of falling Zesa cables. He peeped through the window and saw someone climbing down from a Zesa pole,” said Bulawayo police spokesperson Inspector Abednico Ncube.

“He whistled and shouted to alert other residents who quickly went out to check and they saw some Zesa electrical cables being pulled away. The residents ran in the direction of where the cables were being pulled but eventually lost direction as it was dark. The residents checked around the vicinity and they saw Mbekezeli Soleka who started running away, they gave chase and managed to catch up with him”

Insp Ncube said the suspect was searched and they recovered a side cutter which they strongly suspect was being used to cut the copper cables.

“The residents meted out instant justice on the suspect and he sustained some cuts on the head and face. The value of the stolen property is approximately US$1 800 and a police report was made.

He commended residents for working hard to help police curb crime.

