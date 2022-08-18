Mob beats violent imbiber to death

Midlands Correspondent

POLICE in Kwekwe are investigating a case in which a 40-year-old man died after he was attacked by a mob for randomly beating patrons at a beer garden.

Patrons at Manamana Beer Garden in Kwekwe were reportedly forced to retaliate and beat up the man who had teamed up with his two sons to indiscriminately attack them with knives and axes .

Finish Mulima later died from the wounds he sustained after being attacked during the melee at Msasa Shopping Centre in Kwekwe on Friday.

Mulima was rushed to Kwekwe General Hospital before being transferred to Parirenyatwa Hospital in Harare where he died upon admission.

Midlands Police spokesperson, Inspector Emmanuel Mahoko said around 9PM Mulima and his son Shebile Mulima arrived at Manamana Beer Garden armed with an axe and a knife

“They started indiscriminately attacking patrons and workers at the bar for no known reason. This resulted in a serious state of confusion and commotion at the bar and some people got injured,” said Inspector Mahoko.