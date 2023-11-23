Mob justice for village armed robber

Kudzai Gaveni, Online Writer

A mob descended on an armed robber who was part of a four-member gang that was terrorising villagers in Seke, handing him over to the police after they were done with him.

In a statement, police said Tatenda Mhonda (31) was apprehended by a mob in Mungate Village, Seke in Mashonaland East after he attacked a villager who sought help from the public.

“Police in Dema have arrested Tatenda Mhonda (31) for illegal possession of a Browning pistol. The suspect was part of four suspected robbers who were on prowl in Mungate Village, Seke, while armed with iron bars. The suspects attacked a villager who later shouted for help from the public, resulting in Tatenda Mhonda being apprehended by a mob. The other suspects fled. The recovered pistol had an empty magazine,” reads the statement.