Mob stabs man to death

A Shurugwi man died after being stabbed by a group of about eight people.

Police in Midlands Province confirmed the death of Tyson Matarise (36) after being stabbed by a gang of eight unknown men on June 15 around 8PM at Kwadhiva tuckshop, Dhija Mining Area in Shurugwi.

Midlands Police Spokesperson Inspector Emmanuel Mahoko said Matarise was drinking beer with others when the gang suddenly appeared and started assaulting him.

“On the day of the tragic incident, Matarise of Shamba Homestead, Chief Nhema in Shurugwi was drinking beer with several other patrons at a tuck-shop. Suddenly he was approached by a gang of eight unknown men led by one suspect only known as Mdhimbani. The gang was armed with machetes and Columbia knives. They indiscriminately assaulted him with open hands over an undisclosed issue,” he said.

Matarise managed to run away but the gang gave chase and caught up with him.

“They continued attacking him and took turns to stab him several times all over the body with Columbia knives until he fell down, bleeding profusely. After committing the offence the gang fled,” said Inspector Mahoko.

A well-wisher rushed with the deceased to ZRP Shurugwi where a report was made.

He was referred to Shurugwi District Hospital for treatment where he unfortunately died on the 16th of June 2024 while on admission at the same Hospital.

“We appeal for any information that may lead to the arrest of the gang members to assist the police,” said Inspector Mahoko.