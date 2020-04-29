Mobile vending on the rise

A vendor displays produce on his car outside the Hockey Stadium in Kumalo, Bulawayo, yesterday

Nqobile Tshili, Chronicle Reporter

PEOPLE vending from their vehicles and others that move door-to-door, in disregard of lockdown regulations, are on the rise in Bulawayo.

Basic commodities and farm produce dominate sales.

Chronicle observed vendors operating from cars parked at strategic spots or near shops in most residential areas.

The vendors are violating lockdown regulations which are meant to decrease the spread of Covid-19.

The news crew caught up with some of the vendors who said they have been making a killing since the lockdown was imposed on March 30.

Government imposed the lockdown, shutting down most economic activities except for essential service providers.

Farmers, with the elimination of middlemen who operated from the fresh produce market along 5th Avenue, are now selling directly to consumers from the back of trucks or passenger cars.

Some vendors said they continued to defy the stay-at-home order because they felt the need to feed their families outweighed the dangers posed by Covid-19.

Mr Joel Ndlovu from Cowdray Park suburb said he was making about $800 daily, up from $600 he used to make from a vending stall in the city, through selling vegetables from his Honda Fit vehicle.

“I started this after lockdown. I travel to Nyamandlovu to buy tomatoes, onions and other vegetables which I bring to sell here. As you can see, I’ve run out of stock so I have to restock for tomorrow,” said Mr Ndlovu.

Mr Ndlovu said he was aware of the dangers posed by Covid-19 but still had to eke a living.

“Fortunately, I stay alone so I’m not worried about exposing my relatives in case I contract the virus. I also worry about getting coronavirus which is killing a lot of people but I can’t just be aloof as my landlord would still want his rent,” said Mr Ndlovu.

A farmer from Nyamandlovu, Mr Jamela Ngwenya, who has set up a vending stall in Kumalo suburb just outside Kumalo Hockey Stadium said although Government allowed agricultural produce to be sold, his challenge is on where to sell his products.

He said he brings produce every day from his farm and has set up four selling points across the city.

“I travel from Nyamandlovu as early as 4AM every day. I start by delivering tomatoes and onions among other farm produce to vendors in residential areas. I have set up spots across the city where I’m selling my farm produce. Since we are on lockdown, I decided to bring the products closer to the people as most of them cannot go to the city centre,” he said.

Mr Ngwenya said his decision to bring products closer to the people come at a price as he risks being arrested for selling at undesignated places.

The news crew observed that prices of his products were the same or higher than similar products being sold in retail shops.

He was selling a 10kg pocket of potatoes for US$10 yet in some shops you can get almost two pockets of the same quantity for the same price.

Mr Ngwenya justified himself saying he had taken the role of retail vegetable markets as he had employed people who need to be paid.

However, other vendors were selling farm produce at lower prices.

A kilogramme of onion is being sold for $50 in some retail shops but vendors sell a kg for between $15 and $25.

A bunch of green vegetables that vendors are selling for $5 is being sold for $10 in shops.

Meanwhile, a vendor who sells basics like sugar, flour and cooking oil, for cash only, from the boot of his car, said he used to operate in the central business district before he had to shut down due to lockdown.

“So, I was left with this stock when lockdown was imposed. That is what I’m selling because I can’t just sit by and do nothing, I have a family to feed,” he said.

The news crew observed that his prices were much cheaper than those charged by shops in the Western suburbs.

For example, he was selling a 2litre bottle of cooking oil at $140 in cash while shops sell it for $180, 2kg sugar was going for $70 while in shops it’s being sold for up to $95 and bread was going for $23 in cash.

Retailers charge the same whether one is using cash or electronic [email protected]