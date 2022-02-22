Model Cocoa grows videography skills

Mthabisi Tshuma, Online Reporter

BULAWAYO-born beauty Ellain Ncube aka Cocoa is determined to grow in the entertainment industry by venturing more into videography art.

The artiste is already working on a television series titled The Debt Clearance which she wrote. It revolves around different themes such as women’s oppression and investigations on societal expectations. The 13-episode series will be shot by Roc-Media Filmz, while award-winning actor Percy Soko will direct and choreograph the fights. The series has some theatre actors like Mzingaye Ngwabi and Khumbulani Ncube playing major roles as well.

“My new project is a television series that explores different themes from the oppression of women, love, self-sacrifice, hate, anger, and abuse to mention just, but a few. It also investigates societal expectations and some beliefs that I felt were kind of oppressive,” said Cocoa.

Cocoa who is based in Harare said she has also turned out to be a video vixen and has appeared in visuals for one of the most sought-after artistes in the country, Enzo Ishall.

“I am not only growing my brand behind the scenes but also in the front and this comes as I recently participated in Enzo Ishall’s video for Ramba wakadaro.

“I also appeared on Novi Keys new music video Attention and both songs are on YouTube. I hope the journey that I’ve taken will be fruitful,” said Cocoa. – @mthabisi_mthire