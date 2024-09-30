Model Francisco Kampira releases record five books

Mthabisi Tshuma, [email protected]

Award-winning model Francisco Kampira has made a remarkable leap into the literary world by releasing a record five books, all of which are available for pre-sale. The official launch is set for December at a venue yet to be announced.

The books, titled How to Become a Professional Model, How to Make Money as a Model and Influencer, How to Become a Child Model, How Beauty Pageants Work, and Preparing for Pageant Questions and Answers, aim to provide valuable insights into modelling.

Kampira explained that his books are designed to break down the do’s and don’ts of the modelling industry, offering guidance for aspiring and established models alike.

He also shared how his passion for writing inspired him to explore this new venture.

“Writing has been my lifelong passion and refuge,” said Kampira. “With a background in English and Creative Writing, I’ve honed my skills through published works, freelance writing, editing, and ghost-writing.

“Drawing from my expertise in the arts industry, I’ve crafted these informative guides on breaking into modelling, business, finance, runway, editorial, commercial, plus-size modelling, and self-care. I aim to empower aspiring models with knowledge, confidence, and resilience.”

Each book is tailored to address a specific area of modelling:

• How to Become a Professional Model serves as a comprehensive guide to the industry, covering topics such as runway, commercial, editorial, plus-size modeling, portfolio building, agency selection, audition techniques, and the business side of modelling.

• How to Make Money as a Model and Influencer offers strategies for monetizing social media presence, landing lucrative modelling gigs, partnering with top brands, and building a personal brand.

• How to Become a Child Model is a resource for parents and young aspiring models, detailing everything from agency selection and portfolio building to balancing modelling with education.

• How Beauty Pageants Work reveals the secrets behind competing and winning in pageants like Miss Universe, Miss World, and Miss America, covering everything from stage presence to handling pressure.

• Preparing for Pageant Questions and Answers equips contestants with essential interview skills, helping them craft compelling answers, handle controversial topics, and showcase their personalities.

Kampira said the inspiration to release all five books at once stemmed from his desire to uplift the modelling industry and empower others. “After years of modelling, teaching, and mentoring, I saw the need for comprehensive guides. These books aim to educate, motivate, and support models at every stage of their careers, bridging knowledge gaps and inspiring confidence,” he said.

