Model Jemima confident of winning Miss Earth

Mthabisi Tshuma, Online Correspondent

BULAWAYO beauty Jemima Mandemwa has vowed to raise the Zimbabwean flag high when she contests at the Miss Earth pageant.

Mandemwa was named Miss Earth Zimbabwe earlier this month and is set to compete at the global pageant that will be held virtually. Preliminaries are already underway with the official grand coronation set for November 21.

Said Jemima: “A journey of a thousand miles begins with a single step and this is just a step forward to my dream of becoming a global influencer with a huge platform to impact knowledge on environment care.

“I intend to start my growth from home as I have a great vision for Zimbabwe towards being a green country.”

Jemima’s advocacy mainly lies in inclusive education where she seeks to use her voice to impact knowledge and create a channel that can enable her to spread her cause on Mother Earth.

“As I represent Zimbabwe at the global pageant, I’m calling upon the whole nation to join hands with me on this amazing journey. I’m confident that I’ll become the second Miss Earth from Africa after Kenya for indeed it’s time for Africa,” said Jemima. – @mthabisi_mthire