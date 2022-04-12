Model Jemima makes Miss Environment International top 5

Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Correspondent

ZIMBABWEAN beauty model, Jemima Mandemwa shone at the Miss Environment International pageant as she finished fourth.

The pageant was held in Mumbai, India and this was Mandemwa’s second time to fly the Zimbabwean flag high at an international competition after she finished as the second princess at the Miss Super Globe held in Dubai, United Arab Emirates in 2019.

Narrating the journey, Jemima said it was an eye-opening drive in her fast-growing career.

“After winning the Miss Environment Zimbabwe title last year in December, I got the privilege to represent Zimbabwe at the Miss Environment International finals in Mumbai, India. On the 19th of March, 2022, I left for India for the finals where I checked in on the 20th of March for the boot camp which took place at Byke Suraj Plaza Hotel in Mumbai.

“Our programme kicked off on the 22nd of March 2022 with a press conference and sashing ceremony where I also presented about my social advocacy,” she said.

Jemima said they had to stay three days in Mumba and then travelled to South Goa to promote tourism in the area.

“We stayed there for four days and had our pre-qualifying rounds which included social advocacy presentations, introduction videos, swimsuit competition, and open door interviews. We then travelled to North Goa where the remaining pre-qualifying rounds took place with the closed-door interviews.

“We then returned to Mumbai for the semi-finals and finals. The finale was on the 2nd of April 2022 where I completed in the top five as the fourth runner up and Flora and Fauna ambassador,” she said.

Overall, Jemima said she is happy that she represented the country in a good manner. – @mthabisi_mthire