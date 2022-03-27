Model Sakhile P needs support for Miss Charity International

Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Reporter

FAST-rising model, Sakhile Sibanda known as Sakhile P in the modelling scene is rallying for support as she is representing the country at the forthcoming Miss Charity International pageant.

The Bulawayo-based beauty was selected to represent the country at the competition that will be held virtually at the end of April.

In its second edition, Miss Charity International is an emerging beauty pageant that aims to support women that work for charity causes and advocates for social welfare and universal advocacies.

Sakhile P called on fellow Zimbabweans to show her love so that she makes history by being the second winner of the international pageant.

“It’s quite pleasing that I’m doing something for my country. For me to make the nation proud, I need us all to work closely together for the better. I’m calling upon every Zimbabwean and my fans from their native countries to vote for me on the Miss Charity International Instagram and Facebook page by liking my photos,” said Sakhile P.

She said she is confident that she will bring the crown home and help start up charity projects to uplift communities.

“If I’m to win the competition, I’d like to ensure that children don’t go to class hungry as I’ve realised many organisations are focused on uniforms, school shoes and stationery. It pains me to think how a child focuses on his/her studies with an empty stomach,” said SakhileP.

She said the journey has not been rosy as she has been faced with financial constraints.

“I’ve faced a number of challenges in my career which include lack of sponsorship as there are many things that need money in modelling from the dresses, makeup and travelling. People don’t support art as much and this gets straining when you’re alone.

“However, I’ve stood against the odds and my achievements include being Miss Mqombothi 2018, Miss Outrageous 2019 and Miss Glamour Zimbabwe 2021,” said SakhileP.

Miss Charity International organisers are expected to help winners fundraise for their charity initiatives and help charitable organisations affiliated with Miss Charity International. Miss Charity International will be held under the theme, “Peace and Unity for Social Welfare and Diversity. – @mthabisi_mthire