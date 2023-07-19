Model Shines in Poland

Maria Chiguvari, Harare Bureau

TOP model Sakhile Dube was crowned Miss Supranational 2023 regional model of the year at the 14th edition of Miss Supranational 2023 in Poland.

She made history as the first beauty to represent Zimbabwe at the Miss Supranational competition.

Dube’s determination earned her two distinguished awards — the Supra Top Model and Miss Supranational Africa.

Her victory was expected after a consistently strong performance in all segments of the competition.

Reflecting on the competition, Dube described it as an extraordinary and rewarding experience.

“The intense, yet inspiring atmosphere, allowed me to showcase my skills, creativity and the rich culture of Zimbabwe.

“Among a diverse group of talented contestants, I represented my country with poise and grace.

“To me, the Miss Supranational serves as an inspiration for aspiring models and young women across Zimbabwe and Africa.

“My achievements highlight not only her individual talent but also the vast beauty and potential within Zimbabwe and Africa as a whole.”

In a statement, Farai Zembeni, who is Dube’s spokesperson, said the model has set a new benchmark and also placed Zimbabwe on the Miss Supranational map.

“As she continues to bask in her well deserved glory, Sakhile Dube remains determined to utilise her platform for positive change.

“Her poised and dedicated demeanour has already made her a role model, embodying resilience and empowerment.

“Zimbabwe and Africa celebrate this historic achievement as Sakhile Dube sets a new standard for beauty and grace, placing Zimbabwe prominently on the Miss Supranational map,” he said.