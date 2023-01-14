Models honoured

Mbulelo Mpofu, Showbiz Reporter

IN life a lot of people do everything in their power for validation, recognition and acceptance but what happens when all the plaudits and the glory is on a silver platter?

Pure joy emanates and this is the case with the recently-held Bulawayo Models Awards which took place in the city recently.

Saturday Leisure spoke to Sipho Mazibuko, Lorraine Maphala-Phiri, Sarah Mpofu-Sibanda and Arthur Evans who had awards named after them to ascertain their mood and feeling.

The awarding of awards named after heroes and heroines of modelling showed the importance of acknowledging legends and giving them their flowers while they are still alive.

Former Miss Zimbabwe Lorraine Maphala-Phiri said it was an honour having an award named after her.

“It is such a great honour indeed. A prophet has no honour in his or her town but this shows that people from Bulawayo do honour and celebrate the work that I’ve done as a model which makes me happy,” said Maphala-Phiri who is now based in South Africa.

Australia-based former model and Fingers Modelling Agency owner Sarah Mpofu-Sibanda was also elated at having the Pageant of the Year award named after her.

“What a pleasant surprise it was. Imagine being honoured for something that you’re loyal to and enjoy doing. It felt like it was one of the great moments I live for. I give a lot of gratitude to the brains behind this great initiative to celebrate effort and of cause talent within the fashion industry.

“I’ve been in the beauty, fashion and modelling industry since 1986 and looking back at all the challenges and sacrifices compared to the successes, it was all worth it. I thank God for blessing me with a talent and the ability to realise and follow it,” Mpofu said.

“It’s unfortunate that I was away helping look after my grandchildren overseas, otherwise the organisers would have received the longest shower of praises on stage from yours truly. They’d have ended up blaming themselves for awarding me with such a great honour (my family and those near me can attest to this).”

Mpofu said as a nation, people need to encourage one another instead of judging and shooting down works and ideas.

“Without jealousy nor spite, we can build unshaken and progressive industries thereby promoting and improving our country’s economy,” said the veteran modelling instructor.

Former model Arthur Evans who had the Commercial Model of the Year Award named after him was also happy to be remembered.

“Wow! This is just amazing. What a start to the year. I’m happy about such recognition. The mere fact that people recognise what you do and actually want to honour you is a great feeling,” he said.

Modelling guru Sipho Mazibuko who had the Fashion model of the Year Award named after her said: “Being recognised for the contribution one has had in the game is good but I feel like it could have been done better as we were not aware of the awards.

The gesture could have been more pleasant had we been informed.”

Below is a full list of the 2022 Bulawayo Models Awards winners:

Best Photographer: Puzzlemoment

Outstanding Fashion Designer: Fixation fashion house

Sipho Mazibuko Fashion model of the year award: Ntokozo Tshuma

Best Newcomer: Tumi Sibanda

Sarah Mpofu pageant of the year award: Miss Teen Universe Zimbabwe

Outstanding Modelling Agency/Academy: Truth Models Academy

Outstanding Varsity/College King or Queen: Darlington Tshuma

Samantha Tshuma most photogenic award: Agnes Mwale

Outstanding Projects: Francisco Kampira

Outstanding Pageant Model: Jemima Mandemwa

Most Travelled: Jemima Mandemwa

Outstanding Male Model: Ishmael Murangandi

Outstanding Female Model: Ayanda Candice

Outstanding Brand Ambassador/Influencer: Taffy Lynn

Lorraine Maphala Pageant model of the Year Award: Jemima Mandemwa

Legendary Award: Sarah Mpofu Sibanda

— @eMKlass_49