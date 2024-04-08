Modern homes for the underprivileged and elderly: Chief Dakamela steps up housing initiative

Blessing Karubwa in Nkayi, [email protected]

CHIEF Dakamela of Nkayi District, Matabeleland North Province, has this year continued his commitment to improving living conditions of his people through the Dakamela Housing Scheme. Launched last year, the programme aims to provide homes for underprivileged and elderly residents within his jurisdiction.

Building on the success of a four-roomed house constructed for Gogo MaNcube (age 72) in 2023, the Dakamela Housing Scheme has delivered four new homes in 2024. Speaking on the sidelines of the Imiklomelo kaDakamela (Chief Dakamela Awards) two-day ceremony on Friday, Chief Dakamela expressed optimism that the number of houses built will increase annually.

The chief commended the unwavering support of villagers who volunteered their labour to contribute to the project alongside the financial resources he provided.

“This year we managed to build four houses for different families. Remember last year we only built one. This year, all the houses are complete although the last one we can say is nearing completion because we have not yet put the cement.

“Thanks to the community members for coming in handy to support for example we did not hire builders but we had villagers from my jurisdiction who stood up and volunteered to partake in building the houses,” he said.

While last year’s house included four rooms, Chief Dakamela explained that this year’s focus shifted to functionality. The new homes feature two main rooms with a spacious veranda.

In another initiative aimed at empowering the underprivileged, Chief Dakamela pledged to implement “cattle loaning.” The programme will involve lending cattle from the Isibaya Senkosi (chief’s herd) to those in need. Recipients will benefit from milk production and manure, valuable resources that can improve their livelihoods.

The chief revealed that his goal is not simply providing handouts, but rather equipping underprivileged residents with the resources they need to rebuild their lives. The “starter” programme aims to empower them towards a brighter future.

“Later on we are going to make a follow up on those who have their houses built through this Dakamela Housing Scheme. We will lend cattle and grinding mills (izigayo zenkosi) so as to promote sustainability and eradicate poverty. We will plan on how we will do it because we also have the old aged staying alone, but still we want to build sustainability and eradicate poverty.

“This year, we have 31 cattle remaining in isibaya senkosi just after slaughtering ten of them during this event. Next year around the same time we hope to have at least 100 cows,” he added.

Mr Kudakwashe Mpofu (44), a resident under Chief Dakamela and beneficiary of the Dakamela Housing Scheme, expressed his surprise and deep appreciation for being chosen.

Mr Mpofu’s existing living situation was precarious. He shared two dilapidated houses with his family — a kitchen and a bedroom — both in a state deemed unsafe. During the rainy season, the situation became particularly dire. With five people in the family, they were forced to huddle together in one room to avoid leaks in the crumbling structures. The new home offers a safe and secure environment for Mpofu and his family.

“Among the two huts we had, the kitchen was totally off during rainy seasons, we would only use my bedroom, me, my wife and children and the bedroom was also unsafe besekunethela because asilatshani bokufulela so besizibandezela embhedeni,” he said.

Another beneficiary, Mrs Precious Khumalo from Ward 16, described her previous living situation as a “living hell” due to leaks whenever it rained.

“I have three children who could not complete their education due to lack of funds. All of them are boys and they survive on piece jobs here. My husband passed away some years ago. I really thank Chief Dakamela and the community at large for helping build a house which is now my hope and my home,” said the 60-year-old woman.

A female builder who has been voluntarily helping construct houses built under the Dakamela Housing Scheme, Mrs Sithabile Ndlovu, said life is good when people help each other.

“I am compelled to help others because they also help me. My husband has been suffering from uphepho olungapheliyo, since 2008. He was diagnosed with tuberculosis so since then I been helping people by cutting trees, moulding bricks among other duties so as to get funds and send my seven children to school. That is when I learnt these so-called male duties,” said the tearful 33-year-old woman.

@TeamKarubwa