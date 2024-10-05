‘Modernise, build and industrialise’: President commissions Varsity Heights, CUT administration block

President Mnangagwa tours the Varsity Heights at the commissioning ceremony in Chinhoyi yesterday. - Picture: Believe Nyakudjara

Harare Bureau

President Mnangagwa says the collaborative governance framework underpinned by the Whole-of-Government-Approach, Public-Private Partnerships, joint planning and robust interventions have proved effective tools in driving national development.

Going forward, President Mnangagwa said, the goal of Government was to entrench greater convergence through synergies, partnerships and collaboration in project design and implementation.

These have been demonstrated by the roll-out of infrastructure projects, including roads and dam construction among others, in record time.

President Mnangagwa was speaking at the commissioning of the Chinhoyi University of Technology administration block and the Varsity Heights students accommodation facility in Chinhoyi, which accommodates 384 students.

The US$8,8 million facility was built through the Public Service Commission Pension Fund (holding 80,33 percent) and partners, including First Mutual Life, First Mutual Properties, Deloitte Pension Fund, Nicoz Diamond Insurance and the Local Authorities Pension Fund among others.

It has modern facilities, including single and double sharing rooms, internet, cafeteria, gym, prayer, laundry and game rooms, solar water heaters and back-up power among other amenities.

President Mnangagwa said the project implementation matrix had unearthed Zimbabwe’s capacity to modernise, build and industrialise.

“Overall, the ongoing national infrastructure projects are demonstrating the efficacy of the Whole of Government Approach, Public-Private Partnerships, collaborative planning and robust interventions in accelerating sustainable socio-economic development,” said President Mnangagwa.

“Going forward, the synergies, partnerships and complementarity in project design and implementation, should be the norm towards greater convergence in driving national development.”

The President said the quality of work, showed that Zimbabwe had the requisite skills and resources to build, modernise and industrialise.

“I commend all the stakeholders, including design and construction teams, for their professional work and infusion of green building concepts in line with the emerging importance of reducing the carbon footprint,” he said.

With the country pushing towards a knowledge-driven economy, he said, Government remained committed to building an agile, adaptable and responsive learning ecosystem in line with the Heritage-Based Education 5.0 Model, National Development Strategy 1 (NDS1) and attainment of Vision 2030.

He said the Government was pursuing excellence in service delivery and the values of honest hard work, prudent use of resources and patriotic spirit demonstrated by CUT in building the administration block, should be embraced at all levels and sectors of the economy.

The transformation of the Public Service Pension Fund (PSPF) in 2018, said the President, had added another pillar to anchor the country’s potential to invest in sustainable socio-economic development.

“You will recall that in 2018, Government made a deliberate and bold decision to reconfigure the Public Service Pension Fund.

“As a result, the fund is fast becoming a profitable investment vehicle, which not only drives sustainable socio-economic development but also creates wealth for its contributors,” he said.

PSPF investments in infrastructure and buildings were tangible evidence of Government’s commitment to availing a higher quality of life that promotes dignity, comfort and security.

He challenged PSPF to invest in projects, partnerships and investments that stimulate production and productivity in various sectors of the economy.

He implored fund managers, including PSPF, to invest in the commercialisation of innovations coming out of tertiary institutions.

The President directed that PSPF should develop commercial properties in all parts of the country to accelerate rural industrialisation and modernisation.

“You must never neglect the broader national interest and your investment choice should benefit and be accessible by the majority of our citizens,” he said.

“Such investments, including in the financial sector, will see the Fund playing its part towards fostering economic resilience, stimulating growth and creating jobs, among other benefits.”

Public Service Commission chairperson, Dr Vincent Hungwe, said the project demonstrates the transformative power of innovation in public-sector-driven projects.

Dr Hungwe said the shift from the pay-as-you-go pension fund to a self-sustaining fund model is paying dividends.

The fund, he said, was a cornerstone of social security for Government workers.

Mashonaland West Provincial Affairs and Devolution Minister, Marian Chombo, said the infrastructure aligns with the province’s quest to improve educational infrastructure.

“The partnerships formed in bringing this project to fruition reflect our commitment to harnessing collaborative governance for the benefit of our communities.

“By working with private investors, Government institutions, and local stakeholders, we have ensured that this project contributes to our broader goal of devolution — bringing development to the people and fostering inclusive growth,” she said.