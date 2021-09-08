Modernised border traffic flow test run to begin next week

Massive works on the upgrade and modernisation of Beitbridge Border Post are underway. The works include full upgrade of the border terminus. (Picture by Eliah Saushoma)

Thupeyo Muleya, Beitbridge Bureau

The Zimborders Consortium, which is upgrading the Beitbridge Border Post at a cost of US$300 million, says it will start traffic-flow test runs on September 15 at the new commercial freight terminal ahead of its official opening set for October 6.

The project is being implemented by the consortium in partnership with the government under a 17-and-half-year Build Operate and Transfer (BOT) concession.

Zimborders’ chief executive officer, Mr Francois Diedrechsen said the project was being implemented in three phases.

He said the first phase was the construction commercial freight terminal, roads, Weigh Bridge, and ICT facilities which were almost complete.

Phases 2 and 3, include the construction of the new terminals for busses, light vehicles, and pedestrians and these will be completed by the end of next year.

“We are in the process of discussing the new flow and systems with the various transporters in anticipation of going live on October 6,” he said.

“A presentation has been done and shared to them so that all are prepared for the changes come the time. I will be at the site all of next week getting all ready and test runs will start on September 15.

However, the full use of the new terminal (decanting and full movement of people and training needs to be completed first). All this should be done ahead of the ‘go-live’ date on October 6”.

Mr Diedrechsen said from September 15, Freight and Commercial Vehicles using the southbound route will be redirected to the new access lane.

He said vehicles will be directed to park in the new parking area but will still make use of the existing Terminal Building.

The world-class architecture, construction of high-tech facilities and infrastructures as well as automated process flows, he added, will improve the efficiency of the movement of travellers and improve the ease of doing business. @tupeyo