Modi SMEs loan deadline closes

Andile Tshuma, Business Reporter

THE deadline for the Raj Modi Trust loan scheme closes today with successful applicants expected to get funding soon to boost their businesses.

Project coordinator, Mr Hope Sendamai said the initiative would first benefit Bulawayo South as part of Deputy Minister of Industry and Commerce, Raj Modi’s campaign promises in the run-up to the recent election.

“Before he was appointed as Deputy Minister for Industry and Commerce, Cde Modi during the campaign period made promises to the people of Bulawayo South to deliver on his promises. More projects will come for the people of the greater part of Bulawayo and Zimbabwe as a whole in his capacity as the Deputy Minister,” said Mr Sendamai.

“We urge all those that are still working on their business proposal to submit them tomorrow (today) by 5PM. We will be strict with the deadline as people were given ample time to work on and submit their business proposals.”

He said dates for submission of the second batch of the fund will be announced in due course.

“Those that fail to make it this time should not worry much as we are working on sorting out funding for the second batch. Youths are, therefore, urged to fine-tune their proposals and avoid waiting for the last minute as this can cost you,” said Mr Sendamai.

Mr Sendamai said they had so far received over 30 business proposals by end of day Wednesday.

“Our teams are assisting youth to draft proper business proposals and so far, 30 had managed to submit proposals by Wednesday evening,” he said.

He said business consultants would be contracted to go through the proposals and do selection process, for purposes of transparency.

The business proposals are submitted at the Raj Modi Complex in Bellevue suburb. Mr Sendamai said successful applicants will be notified as soon as their business proposals were approved. – @andile_tshuma