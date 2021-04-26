Modise, Mahlangu underline Billiat’s critical importance to Kaizer Chiefs

Billiat suffered a knock during Sunday’s 2-1 win over Mamelodi Sundowns in Pretoria and was replaced by Dumisani Zuma just before the half time break

Former Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder Teko Modise and ex-Kaizer Chiefs ball wizard Jabu Mahlangu, both spoke of Khama Billiat’s vital role with Amakhosi

While Dumisani Zuma went on to grab headlines by scoring a very well-taken winner, Billiat remains an integral part of the Amakhosi setup, says former Bafana Bafana star Teko Modise.

It’s not just what the Zimbabwean brings in his personal capacity, but it’s how he energises players around him, as Modise explains: ”It’s sad to see a player of his quality come from an injury, and get [another injury], knowing exactly that the team needs him so much,” Modise said in his role as a SuperSport TV analyst.

“And I think when he is on the pitch, there’s that level of energy within the Kaizer Chiefs team.

“Because one, so much attention comes to (Billiat), it frees other players as well. Two, he shares the responsibility with [Samir] Nurkovic and (Leonardo) Castro and Lebogang Manyama.

“His understanding with Lebo Manyama as well, he brings a different dimension into the Kaizer Chiefs side and I’m sure Gavin Hunt is very disappointed.”

Mahlangu, who went by the surname of Pule during his time as a Chiefs player, thinks that injuries have so far curtailed Amakhosi fans from seeing the best of a player who helped previous club Mamelodi Sundowns win the Caf Champions League in 2016.

“I just feel sorry for him, because he hasn’t reached his full, full potential since coming to Kaizer Chiefs. And not that he’s been performing bad, but injuries and knocks [have set back his match fitness and confidence].

“We wish him a speedy recovery because these are the kind of players we want to see,” Mahlangu said.

The 30-year-old Billiat has scored 16 goals in all competitions for Chiefs in the three seasons he has played for them. In the 84 games he’s played, the former Caps United and Ajax Cape Town attacker has also contributed with 18 assists. – Goal.com