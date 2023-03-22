Mokoomba, Band Fusion to perform at Munch & Sip … DJ Apollo back by public demand

Showbiz Reporter

With exactly a month left before foodies converge in Bulawayo for the famed Munch & Sip food festival, event organisers have unveiled Mokoomba and Band Fusion as entertainers.

The event is set to return to the spacious Criterion Park in Burnside, Bulawayo on April 23.

People from the city will have the rare opportunity to witness the explosively talented six-man crew from Victoria Falls, Mokoomba as they are usually on tour outside the country. More live music will be on the menu from the stylish Band Fusion.

Providing entertainment on the decks will be DJ Possenti, Just Drey, DJ Danubie and DJ Sibbs Apollo who rocked crowds in December.

Event organiser, Mandipa Masuku, in a previous interview said preparations for the event were coming up well.

“This time around, we intend to make the event live up to its name, Munch & Sip. Therefore, the event will be more centred around food, instead of making the event, just a ‘turn up’ joint.”

To achieve this and also ensure that emphasis is on the food experience, Masuku said there will be a mini food lounge where people will be acquainted with the dishes that will be served.

“This year, there’ll be a different setup where we’ll reduce the regular fast foods (braai, burgers and chips) as proper dishes will be introduced in the lounge to ensure people have a full-on food experience.”

Meanwhile, VISA, a financial services corporation that facilitates electronic funds transfers throughout the world, most commonly through Visa-branded credit cards, debit cards and prepaid cards has been unveiled as one of the partners for the April Munch & Sip edition.