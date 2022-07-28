Monalisa defeats Aciro in Victoria Falls to retain title

Monalisa “Queen of the jungle” was declared the winner

Leonard Ncube in Victoria Falls

Monalisa “Queen of the jungle” Sibanda lived up to her boxing moniker as she defended her WIBA intercontinental title against Uganda’s Small Valente Aciro here on Wednesday.

Zimbabwe’s Sibanda said she fasted for three years asking God for the stamina to defend her title, and during that time she dated no man.

She said she promised her children that she would bring back the title home, and it came to pass – the belt remains in Zimbabwe in the hands of Sibanda.

She has been with the WIBA title for over three years since 2019 when she beat Kenyan Joyce Awino, before Covid-19 pandemic led to suspension of events.

It was a perfect sporting night before a full house at Kingdom Hotel Casino room where the ring was set, and the Minister of Youth, Sport, Arts and Recreation Kirsty Coventry and senior officials from the ministry were part of the spectators.

The crowd comprised delegates to the World Boxing Council (WBC) All-Africa Officials Training and Grading Workshop and Africa Boxing Union (ABU) seminar and boxing fans from Victoria Falls.

Sibanda won via a unanimous decision after a full ten rounds after dominating almost all rounds, keeping her opponent retreating and even knocked her down twice.