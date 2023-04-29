Monalisa defies age… Dominates in the ring

Innocent Kurira

MONALISA Sibanda is a true inspiration to athletes around the world. At 40 years old, she is still dominating in the ring and her energy levels show no sign of slowing down. While many athletes retire at 37, Sibanda is still raring to go. She has been boxing for over 20 years and her dedication to the sport is unwavering.

Sibanda, a woman who has achieved great success in a male-dominated sport, is a beacon of hope for aspiring female athletes.

She is the holder of the Intercontinental Championship and she is determined to achieve even more for herself and her country.

“I am the holder of the Intercontinental Championship. Zimbabweans as a whole are the champions and we are aiming for more,” she says.

Sibanda has received numerous accolades for her achievements in the sport, including a Meritorious Honours Award and five beasts from the Deputy Minister of Youth, Art, Sport and Culture Tino Machakaire.

She has also been at the forefront of advocating for increased recognition for women’s boxing and the Government has heeded her call as evidenced by increased financial support for the sport.

The Zimbabwe National Boxing and Wrestling Control Board (ZNBWCB) is hoping to honour more boxers like Sibanda as part of celebrating their achievements and creating a hall of fame for athletes.

The organisation’s chairperson, Vee Chibanda, says the recognition is crucial for athletes as it assists them to transition successfully into life after sport.

“My passion is to develop athletes who can live a life after sport. If you look at it right now the belts that have come in the country have been won by women. I am very proud of these achievements and I want the girl child to continue getting world recognition,” said Chibanda.

She says boxing has the capacity to bring in millions of dollars into the country.

“We want our girls to be noticed on the world platforms. We want to be the country that racks in millions of dollars through boxing. We want them to be international athletes. Top of our agenda is to have the right history in place. As a board we are there to take care of the interests of the boxers,” she added.

Originally from Manicaland, Sibanda says she decided to join boxing to defend herself after watching her defenceless mother being beaten by her father. Known as the “Queen of the Jungle” she started her boxing career as an amateur in 1996 with a record of 25 undefeated fights.

She turned professional in 2005 and has a professional record of 17 fights and eight wins. She is a boxing champion holding the Intercontinental Welterweight Title for the Women’s International Boxing Association (WIBA).

Sibanda’s passion for boxing goes beyond just her own career. She is dedicated to developing other up-and-coming female boxers and is a renowned advocate for women’s empowerment through sport.

She has even founded the Dynamite Girls’ Sports Trust which helps to provide opportunities for girls to participate in sports.

Sibanda’s dedication to fitness and women’s sports has earned her the title of Ambassador for Women’s Sports. The recognition of Sibanda as an influencer for African women by the BBC is a testament to her commitment to national service through boxing and reflects distinct credit upon herself, the combat sports community, the sports sector and the people of Zimbabwe.

Sibanda who is preparing for her next fight in South Africa next month, is proving that age is just a number when it comes to success in sports.

Her impressive record as the first and only female still active at 40 years, confirms her dedication to the sport. She is a true champion and an inspiration especially to female athletes around the world. — @innocentskizoe