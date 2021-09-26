Monetise your social media platforms: Kuda

Boitumelo Makhurane, Showbiz Reporter

ARTISTES in Bulawayo have been urged to monetise their social media platforms in order to

generate income.

Social media guru Kudakwashe Takundwa, a blogger and founder of Culxure Mag, said during a presentation at the Intwasa Arts Festival koBulawayo workshop named Monetising the Arts Through Social Media that was held last Tuesday at the National Art Gallery in Bulawayo.

Kuda said social media platforms such as Instagram, Tiktok, Facebook and Twitter have become a powerful marketing tool for various businesses and the arts must not be left out.

“Social media has also given us a chance to share our art in front of a massive audience and potential buyers, events/festival organisers and various television stations. Some of the artistes namely, Sandra Ndebele, Madlela Skhobokhobo, Madam Boss and Mai Titi have gone on to rack in thousands if not millions of followers.

At the same time, they are earning revenue for themselves through corporate endorsements and adverts that they share on their social media platforms,” he said.

Takundwa urged artistes to be active on social media and support each other by liking and following each other on social media.

He said the future of arts marketing is on social media.

Socialite Gilmore Tee said having a strong and clear personal brand does not mean having thousands of followers.

He urged artistes to be consistent, monetise media and to venture into affiliate marketing.

“It takes time for one to start getting money from the use of social media, do not lose hope along the way and be consistent. Affiliate markets have its advantages of increased market share, knowledge sharing, higher profits and it widens the base of customers,” he said.