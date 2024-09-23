Monkeys ‘save six-year-old girl from being raped by sex fiend after he tore her clothes off’: Father says ‘my daughter would be dead now if they had not intervened’

Published: 10:57 BST, 23 September 2024 | Updated: 13:20 BST, 23 September 2024

Monkeys have reportedly saved a six-year-old girl from being raped by a sex fiend after he tore her clothes off.

The man lured the girl to an abandoned house in Baghpat, in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh, over the weekend, according to several Indian media outlets.

The girl’s parents reportedly claim that the man took off the young victim’s clothes and tried to rape her, but he was interrupted by several monkeys who caused him to flee.

When the terrified girl returned home, she told her parents that the monkeys ‘saved her’ from the man, the Times of India reports.

Her father told local media: ‘My daughter would have been dead by now if the monkeys had not intervened.

The young man (pictured above with the six-year-old) lured the girl to an abandoned house in Baghpat, in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh, on the weekend, according to Indian media