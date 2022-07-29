Moovah offers innovative products, services in property insurance market

ECOCASH Holdings Zimbabwe Limited’s short-term insurance business, Moovah, is reinvigorating the country’s home insurance market with its innovative products and services.

Moovah’s said its home insurance policy not only protects houses from physical damage, but also provides coverage for items inside the house.

Mr Gift Noko, Moovah’s Chief Insurance Officer, said the leading insurance firm understands the sentimental value customers place on their houses and assets, hence the need to take up home insurance.

“Your home is by far the most valuable thing that you own and many of our customers will have spent years saving for it. Without insurance, it becomes difficult to reconstruct your house on time if it is damaged by fires or floods, which is why it is so important to have home insurance cover,” he said.

“Our Home and Buildings Policy covers buildings, fixtures and fittings against damage caused by theft, fire, lightning and explosion.”

As value added benefits, Moovah policyholders get a 10 percent no claims bonus annually that can increase up to a maximum of 50 percent.

Moreover, the company provides its policyholders with MARS Ambulance during emergencies, burial assistance for a maximum of four individuals per household as well as 20 percent discount for Connected Home with Rapid Response.

Connected Home is a smart home and business security system that allows users to remotely manage, monitor and control their security system from anywhere, anytime. The system detects home or business intrusion by using state of the art security sensors and cameras and provides efficient and reliable rapid response.

Moovah’s Home and Buildings insurance covers standard structures such as buildings that have been built with bricks, concrete and tiles while non-standard covers buildings constructed using timber, thatch or board.

The company also provides a House Contents Policy, which covers household goods or contents within the house against theft, fire, lightning and explosion.

Over the past few months, the country is experiencing a rapid rise in burglary and armed robbery cases resulting in house owners losing property worth millions of dollars to thieves. In most cases, various household goods will not be insured.

In addition, Moovah also covers portable personal belongings such as jewellery, cameras and mobile devices under its Personal Effects Policy.

To register for any of the three policies above, customers only need to dial *901# on their mobile phone, select non-motor and then select home comprehensive cover before choosing a policy of their choice.

Moovah is one of Zimbabwe’s fastest growing digital (mobile-phone based) insurance brands with products that cover senior citizens, vehicles, property, household contents and other assets.