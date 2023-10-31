Mopane deforesters arrested

Prince Ngwenya, [email protected]

A GROUP behind the Mopane deforestation in the Mwenezi District, has been arrested.

In a statement, the Ministry of Information, publicity, and Broadcasting said that the deforestation of the Mopane tree in the district has resulted in diminished land productivity.

“The Mopane Woodlands deforestation syndicate has been arrested in Mwenezi District. The Mopane tree is undergoing serious deforestation in the district. The offenders are using the Mopane tree for charcoal production and firewood vending. This illegal activity has resulted in deforestation and reduced land productivity,” reads the statement.