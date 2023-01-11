Morda ordered to return ‘stolen’ Black Motion music equipment

It appears the relationship between Black Motion and ex-member Morda, formerly known as Murdah Bongz, has turned sour.

The relationship between the musical group Black Motion and its former member Bongani “Morda” Mohosana, seems to be damaged beyond repair as there is now a legal battle.

In 2022, the award-winning Afro-House group made up of Morda and Thabo Smol was dogged by rumours that they had split. It appeared that the spilt was temporary and amicable as Morda was focusing on his solo career, however, there was no clarity on where he stood despite a new member Problem Children being introduced.

Through their representative, Spirit Motion, Black Motion confirmed that they took Morda to court after charges of housebreaking and theft. A court order by the High Court in Gauteng posted on social media has ordered Morda to “restore possession of a recording studio apparatus” to the group by 13 January, at 5pm.

Black Motion posted pictures of the alleged damage caused by Morda – a broken door and stolen equipment.

It is also claimed he had stolen music from Problem Children.

When the allegations came to light in December 2022, Morda’s legal representative, Neo Mashele, told Sunday World it didn’t make sense to allege his client broke into his own house.

Posting a cryptic post on Twitter, on Wednesday, confirming the legal action against Morda, the group’s caption left many people bewildered.

“Tick – Tock. Always enter like a kitten and leave like a lion. But NEVER enter like a lion and leave like a kitten. Always be humble,” they wrote.

Many people commented on Black Motion’s post and the group said the legal action is for the law to be respected and attempting to avoid being labelled in a certain way.

“No one needs to hate anyone and we have to respect the law and its protocols,” they said.

The Citizen has reached out to Morda’s representative for comment and is still waiting for a response. – Citizen