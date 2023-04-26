Mordenisation key to African growth – President

Mashudu Netsianda, Deputy News Editor

PRESIDENT Mnangagwa has said modernisation and industrialisation of Africa urgently requires the adoption of science, technology and innovation with partnerships essential for the continent to leap forward and build capabilities in that field.

Equally, he said there must be a seamless integration of the frontier of science and

technology with the unique needs and strategic socio-economic development goals of Africa and its respective nations.

Government under the Second Republic is making endless efforts to ensure that Zimbabwe achieves a digital economy by 2030, in line with President Mnangagwa’s Vision 2030.

Officially opening the 6th edition of the Transform Africa Summit in Victoria Falls today, President Mnangagwa said the digital economy has to be embraced by all countries, both developed and underdeveloped as science and technology are becoming intertwined with social and economic development.

“The modernisation and industrialisation of our great continent urgently require the adoption of science, technology and innovation. Partnerships are essential for Africa to leap forward and build capabilities in science and technology,” he said.

“Equally, we must seamlessly integrate the frontier of science and technology with the unique needs and strategic socio-economic development goals of the continent and our respective nations.” 3

President Mnangagwa said the theme of the three-day summit: “Innovate-Connect- Transform”, provides an apt synopsis of three critical elements, for Africa’s successful adaptation to the demands of the Fourth Industrial Revolution.

“The numerous innovations and startups by our talented youthful population require the support not only of our governments but also, from global capital. It is, therefore, pleasing that this summit has a broad array of participants from both the public and private sector, extending beyond the African continent,” he said.

President Mnangagwa said collectively, there is a need for countries on the continent to leverage the Transform Africa initiative to accelerate the achievement of Africa’s Agenda 2063, ICT aspirations and the Sustainable Development Goals, leaving no one and no place behind.

He said Transform Africa Summit is being held at a time when lessons from the Covid- 19 pandemic give impetus for Africa to develop its own capabilities, across the social, economic and industrial spectrum.

To realise the vision of transforming Africa through ICT, the President implored young African

innovators to deploy the continent’s abundant raw materials for the production of ICT related hardware and gadgets.

“Our institutions of higher education and technopreneurs should also be supported

to design relevant software solutions that speak to the intricacies of African economies and communities. It is a misnomer that we continue to rely on generic off-the-shelf software packages availed to us at exorbitant prices,” he said.

“The Smart Africa membership comprising renowned global technology firms must be

leveraged to catapult our capabilities. More must be done in this respect, and in our case as

Zimbabwe, an assembly factory has enhanced the availability of ICT devices at affordable prices, especially for the youth.

President Mnangagwa urged the African diaspora to use existing networks and knowledge platforms to advance continental aspirations for cutting-edge inventions, innovations and viable startups.

“In the case of Zimbabwe, the meeting is convening against a backdrop of notable achievements stemming from the adoption of the Education 5.0 philosophy among other policy interventions,” he said.

“Science and technology are becoming intertwined with our country’s social and economic development while innovative products and services are transforming the economy, meeting major national needs and improving people’s quality of life.”