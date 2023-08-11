More airlines fly to Zimbabwe

Leonard Ncube, [email protected]

ZIMBABWE’S open skies policy has been enhanced with a South African regional airline, CemAir launching its Johannesburg-Victoria Falls route to become the ninth carrier to land at the international airport.

On Wednesday, the airline landed at the resort town with close to 50 passengers in a 50-seater plane and will operate four scheduled flights per week.

The development is a further endorsement of the Zimbabwe “Open Skies Policy” as more airlines continue to show interest in flying into Zimbabwe.

CemAir public sector manager Ms Koena Lerotholi said the airline is seeking long-term service on the route, with more regional routes including Johannesburg to Harare on the cards.

“As a South Africa-based airline, we are completely passionate about aviation not only primarily from a South African point of view but from a regional perspective. When an opportunity arose to fly into Victoria Falls we took it,” she said.

“We had an engagement with stakeholders from South Africa and Victoria Falls and coming to Victoria Falls is part of our journey on enriching our business network. I am happy to say in May we launched the Johannesburg-Maun (Botswana) route and all I can say is watch out for more services,” she said.

She said the response from the market has been exceptional hence the airline hopes to grow bigger in its coverage.

“We have had exceptional responses and that’s amazing. We are looking at being home to overhaul flights and the numbers confirm that,” said Ms Lerotholi.

CemAir fleet ranges from 19-seater to 90-seater planes and the size used on the day will be dependent on the volumes.

The airline has received all the requisite regulatory approvals from the International Air Service Council and Civil Aviation Authority of Zimbabwe (Caaz) and the Airports Company of Zimbabwe (ACZ).

ACZ marketing and business development manager Ms Sarudzai Muza said the interest shown by airlines is a confirmation of the fruits of the Second Republic’s policy of engagement and re-engagement as pronounced by President Mnangagwa.

“We are happy to welcome CemAir to Victoria Falls which will operate four times a week scheduled flights. This means more growth to the aviation and tourism industries as well as impacting positively on the economy.

“This is one of the gains of the policy of engagement and Zimbabwe is Open for Business mantra as shown by the number of airlines coming to Zimbabwe,” said Ms Muza.

The aviation industry is regarded as the lifeblood of the global economy as it facilitates business efficiency through enhanced safety and security of travellers as well as cargo movement.

The Government’s vision to transform the country into an upper middle-income status by 2030, has inspired the drive towards full implementation of the ‘Open Skies Policy’ as guided by the agenda: “Zimbabwe is Open for Business” and the African Union 2063 Agenda towards a Single African Air Transport Market (SAATM).

Since 2018 the country embarked on a programme to strengthen its aviation systems by transforming the sector through the separation of the regulatory and operational functions of the then Caaz, which prior to that played a dual role.

This culminated in the establishment of the ACZ in line with global best practices.

When the Second Republic came into being in 2017, only three airlines were utilising the country’s airspace but now the number has jumped to more than 20 airlines flying into the country.

CemAir has been operating 14 domestic routes in South Africa in areas such as Cape Town, Durban, George, Port Elizabeth and secondary cities like Margate, Plettenburg Bay, Kimberly and Bloemfontein before expanding into the region starting with Maun in Botswana.

CemAir Ltd is a privately owned airline operating in South Africa, servicing popular tourist destinations and important business towns, as well as leasing aircraft to other airlines across Africa and the Middle East. — @ncubeleon