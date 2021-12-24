More artistes added to The Real Homecoming show line up

Mbulelo Mpofu, Showbiz Reporter

Organisers of the The Real Homecoming show which is slated for Tuesday at Zimbabwe Music Academy have added new artistes to the line up set to serenade revellers.

Msiz’kay and Vuyo Brown have been added to the mix, rubbing shoulders with Berita Khumalo, Bekezela and Vusa Mkhaya.

The organisers have also announced that Skyz FM’s Possenti Skosana and TV personality Mbo Mahocs will be the hosts.

Chronicle Showbiz caught up with creatives added to the show to ascertain their mood leading to Tuesday’s showdown.

Msiz’kay felt honoured to perform among what he described as “legendary and seasoned artistes.”

“It is an honour to be selected to share the stage with legendary and seasoned artistes who are out there doing big things, representing Bulawayo, Zimbabwe and Africa,” said Msiz’kay.

Gospel artiste Vuyo Brown shared the same sentiments and promised a stellar performance.

“I will share the stage with four great musicians and that is an honour. It’s going to be fun and fans should expect a good set, “ she said.

One of the hosts, Possenti Skosana fancied co-hosting with his “friend” Mbo Mahocs.

“It will be awesome to co-host the show with my friend Mbo Mahocs. I’m also looking forward to more soul/R&B/jazz shows in 2022. This is just the beginning,” said Possenti. — @eMKlass_49