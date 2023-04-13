More cholera cases detected

Thandeka Moyo-Ndlovu, Senior Reporter

TWELVE new suspected cholera cases, one suspected death and 11 laboratory-confirmed cases, were reported in Zimbabwe during the past 24 hours with reports that the waterborne disease continues to wreak havoc in the region.

Statistics from the Ministry of Health and Child Care show that new cases were reported from from Beitbridge (seven), Mutare (four) and Bulawayo (one).

The 17 cholera hotspot districts in the country are Buhera, Chegutu, Chikomba, Chimanimani,

Chipinge, Chitungwiza, Chiredzi, Harare, Gokwe North, Marondera, Mazowe, Shamva, Mutare, Murehwa, Mwenezi, Seke and Wedza.

“The first cholera outbreak in the country in 2023 started on the 12th of February 2023 in Chegutu Town, Mashonaland West Province.

To date, cases have been reported in eight provinces of the country since the beginning of 2023, with cases having no epidemiological link to each other,” said the Ministry.

Only Matabeleland North and Masvingo are yet to register cases of cholera.

“As of Wednesday, a cumulative total of 428 suspected cholera cases, two laboratory-confirmed deaths, seven suspected cholera deaths and 88 laboratory-confirmed cases were reported.

