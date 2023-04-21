More Cholera cases recorded in Zimbabwe

Thandeka Moyo-Ndlovu, Senior Health Reporter

ZIMBABWE has recorded eight new cases of Cholera during the past 24 hours, from Nyanga, Mutasa and Mwenezi.

Of the total cases, three are laboratory confirmed.

Statistics from the Ministry of Health and Child Care dated 21 April show that the number of hospitalised cases went to six compared to 14 recorded at the beginning of the week.

“To date, cases have been reported in eight provinces of the country since the beginning of 2023 and they have no epidemiological link to each other. As of Thursday, a cumulative total of 484 suspected cholera cases, two laboratory-confirmed deaths, seven suspected cholera deaths and 105 laboratory-confirmed cases were reported,” read a report from the Ministry.

The 17 cholera hotspot districts in the country are Buhera, Chegutu, Chikomba, Chimanimani, Chipinge, Chitungwiza, Chiredzi, Harare, Gokwe North, Marondera, Mazowe, Shamva, Mutare, Murehwa, Mwenezi, Seke and Wedza.

The first cholera outbreak in the country in 2023 started on the 12th of February 2023 in Chegutu Town, Mashonaland West Province.

@[email protected]