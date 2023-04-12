More cholera cases reported

Thandeka Moyo-Ndlovu, Senior Reporter

ZIMBABWE has recorded 12 new suspected cholera cases, one suspected death, and three laboratory-confirmed infections during the past 24 hours.

These were reported from Beitbridge (five) Mutare City (four) Chimanimani (one) and Centenary (two).

According to the daily situational report from the Ministry of Health and Child Care, the suspected case and a suspected death reported from Centenary District are Mozambicans.

As of 11 April 2023, 17 people were hospitalised.

The first cholera outbreak in the country in 2023 started on the 12th of February 2023 in Chegutu town, Mashonaland West Province

“To date, cases have been reported in 8 provinces of the country since the beginning of 2023, with cases in the 8 provinces having no epidemiological link to each other. As of Tuesday, a cumulative total of 416 suspected cholera cases, two laboratory-confirmed deaths, six suspected cholera deaths, and 77 laboratory-confirmed cases were reported,” read the report.

