COMMENT: More companies must jump on the solar energy generation bandwagon

Zimbabwe continues to make steady progress in the production of clean energy as companies granted licences to produce solar energy implement their projects. Power Ventures Private Limited which is constructing the giant Victoria Falls-Chidobe Solar Plant outside Victoria Falls City, said recently that it is ready to generate five megawatts under its first phase of the 100 MW project.

The power plant contractors said they have installed more than 9 000 solar panels and are ready to generate the first 5MW. The project is being implemented in four phases of 25MW each and the first phase estimated to cost US$31 million is expected to be completed before the end of this year. The massive project will be a game-changer of Matabeleland North Province’s energy sector.

Power Ventures joins Caledonia Mining Corporation which switched on its 12,2MW Solar Power Plant at its Blanket Mine in Gwanda last November, Centragrid which is already producing solar energy at its Solar Plant in Nyabira, Mashonaland West and Solgas Energy which is also producing solar energy at its plant at Cross Mabale in Matabeleland North Province.

Generation of solar energy is in line with the Government’s quest to produce clean energy as it strives to meet the global climate-change adaptation and mitigation commitments. Solgas Energy has said it plans to establish solar plants in all the country’s 10 provinces to complement Government efforts to improve power generation. A number of private companies have been granted licences to produce solar energy across the country and we want to believe that many of them are already implementing the projects.

Big companies such as Mimosa Mine in Zvishavane and Pretoria Portland Cement (PPC) in Bulawayo have announced that work on their plants is already underway. Zimbabwe like the rest of the Sadc region is experiencing subdued energy generation hence the need for more companies to invest in the generation of solar energy. Government has implored more companies to invest in the energy sector so that the country is not just guaranteed adequate electricity but produces even surplus for export.

Energy is key to the achievement of vision 2030 and we want to commend companies that have already heeded the Government’s call to invest in the energy sector and urge others that are yet to come on board to do so. Zimbabwe like the rest of Africa has abundant sunshine throughout the year and companies should take advantage of this God-given resource to invest in renewable energy.