More Covid-19 positive tests at Byo City

Ricky Zililo, Senior Sports Reporter

TWO Bulawayo City FC employees, a coach and a member of the secretariat have tested positive to Covid-19.

This bring to five, the total of Bulawayo City FC employees that have tested positive in the last two tests done by the local authority’s health department.

Three footballers, a goalkeeper and two Under-20 stars tested positive when the local authority ordered that players and staff that was to partake in the fitness expo and the trending Jerusalem Challenge test for Covid-19 before their inhouse exercise a fortnight ago.

After the first tests where 15 players, technical team and secretariat were examined, the club sent its secretariat staff into isolation following results that three of their players were positive to Covid-19.

It is not clear when the city’s health department conducted the second round of tests which found an assistant coach and a member of secretariat positive.

The club’s chairman Jerry Sibanda confirmed that two members of his staff have tested positive.

Look, this wasn’t a football exercise but a health programme being carried out by our backers. Council staff has been going through Covid-19 tests as a way of establishing their statuses, with those found positive or in contact with positive people going on isolation. We’ve heard that two members of our staff were notified of their results on Monday and the health department is handling that,” said Sibanda.

[email protected]