More joy for Kwekwe quadruplets family

Michael Magoronga, [email protected]

Aspiring Zanu PF candidate for Kwekwe Central constituency Cde Energy Ncube handed over groceries and cash to a Kwekwe family with quadruplets who had sent a distress call.

The couple, both employed by the Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Services (ZPCS), was blessed with four children last September and has been struggling to fend for the family.

Last week, the four children were admitted at Kwekwe General Hospital after suffering from diarrhoea leading to the family to appeal for assistance after running out of supplements to curb dehydration.

Responding to the SOS, Cde Ncube visited the family and handed over groceries including maize meal, cooking oil, pampers and milk supplements among other foodstuffs as well as US$100 cash.

A twin himself, Cde Ncube said he understood how difficult it is to raise such a family after seeing his parents struggle for their well-being.

“I was born a twin myself; I have a twin and I understand what you are going through. These are our children as a society as a community and we are obliged to help you fend for them,” he said.

He pledged to continue mobilising resources that he will hand over to the family.

“Any problem, get hold of me and we will see how we can help each other. I know I have been sending (Ward14 aspiring councillor) Cde Tawanda Mnikwa but today I decided to come and see you myself. so going forward, contact me or Cllr Munikwa for assistance,” he said.