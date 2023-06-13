More needs to be done to protect children from climatic shocks

Michael Magoronga, [email protected]

A TOP United Nations official has called on countries to put children at the centre of the climate and environmental pollution agenda, as well as recognise them as agents of change to the pollution crisis.

In a statement to commemorate the recent World Environment Day (WED), UNICEF representative in Zimbabwe Dr Tajudeen Oyewale said climate change, environmental pollution and biodiversity loss has created a planetary crisis with children being on the front lines.

WED is celebrated annually on 5 June and encourages awareness and action for the protection of the environment. It is supported by many non-governmental organisations (NGOs), businesses, and government entities, and represents the primary United Nations outreach day supporting the environment.

This year’s theme focused on solutions to plastic pollution under the campaign #BeatPlasticPollution.

“Children are physiologically more vulnerable. Toxic substances, such as micro plastics, lead and other forms of pollution affect children more than adults even at lower doses of exposure,” said Dr Tajudeen Oyewale

“In this regard, we need to put children at the centre of the climate and environmental pollution agenda as well as recognise them as agents of change to the pollution crisis. They are the most vulnerable to plastic pollution, climate change and environmental degradation.”

Dr Oyewale said innovative solutions brought forward by children and young people to plastic pollution are critical and should be prioritised.

“This was witnessed at Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZITF), when UNICEF partnered with Boost Fellowship to host a Youth Innovation Challenge where young people pitched innovative ideas that promote reduction of plastic pollution,” he said.

“One exciting innovation was the “Chigubhu Lantern”, a unique circular economy innovation. Made primarily from electronic and plastic waste, and solar-powered, the lantern provides lighting to students in marginalised communities.”

This comes as the Ministry of Environment, Climate, Tourism and Hospitality Industry of Zimbabwe recently highlighted that every child in Zimbabwe, who constitute 43 percent of the population are exposed to at least one climate or environmental hazard.

They are at risk of climate change impacts such as flooding, drought, heat waves, cyclones, and air, land and water pollution.

UNICEF has partnered with various Government ministries and agencies to harmonise the environmental pollution, climate change, green growth, and child rights agenda.

“To this end, the Government of Zimbabwe – through the Ministry of Environment, Climate, Tourism and Hospitality Industry and UNICEF recently launched Clean Green Zimbabwe, an initiative to strengthen climate resilience and environmental management by cultivating children and young people to be environmental stewards and mobilise collective actions in schools and communities,” said Dr Oyewale.

“It aims to establish clean green schools, communities, and urban spaces with climate resilient WASH, health, education services, practical learning spaces, clean energy, and integrated waste management.”

Recently UNICEF participated in developing the National Determined Contribution (NDC) Implementation Plan, the National Adaptation Plan and the ongoing development of the National Environment Action Plan to ensure that young people are not left behind.

In Zimbabwe, only 10 percent of the waste generated is being recycled and this calls for more to be done to change the narrative.

O the total waste generated in Zimbabwe, 18 percent is plastic waste hence the call to action to reduce plastic pollution.

The world is being inundated by plastic. More than 400 million tonnes of plastic is produced every year, half of which is designed to be used only once. Of that, less than 10 per cent is recycled.

An estimated 19-23 million tonnes end up in lakes, rivers and seas. Today, plastic clogs our landfills, leaches into the ocean and is combusted into toxic smoke, making it one of the gravest threats to the planet.

In a statement to mark the same event, Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Environment, Climate, Tourism and Hospitality Industry, Ambassador Raphael Faranisi said the Government is stepping up efforts to push Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) and create a circular economy which reduces, reuses and recycles plastic more sustainably.

“Henceforth, my ministry will work to enhance circularity by promoting more sustainable consumption and production practices across the entire plastic value chain as a key solution in addressing plastic pollution,” said Amb Faranisi.

He urged local authorities to invest in waste management.

“Let me repeat the clarion call by our political leadership to local authorities to expedite investments and improve waste management systems. We urgently need appropriate infrastructure that receives and process plastic waste and ensures its reuse,” said Amb Faranisi.

“There is also a need for local authorities to engage consumers and other key stakeholders in addressing plastic pollution to influence the market and to inspire behavioural change.”

Amb Faranisi applauded development partners, Government and NGOs, and other stakeholders, for a sterling effort towards environmental protection, and urged them to do more to ensure a sustainable and healthy environment.