More people succumb to cholera

Thandeka Moyo-Ndlovu

[email protected]

TWO more people are suspected to have succumbed to cholera in Zimbabwe and 38 more cases were detected from different parts of the country.

The two deaths were recorded in Manicaland province according to the daily situational report.

Of the 38 new cases, 28 were recorded in Harare and 10 in Manicaland. The 17 cholera hotspot districts in the country are Buhera, Chegutu, Chikomba, Chimanimani, Chipinge, Chitungwiza, Chiredzi, Harare, Gokwe North, Marondera, Mazowe, Shamva, Mutare, Murehwa, Mwenezi, Seke and Wedza.

The first cholera outbreak in the country in 2023 started on the 12th of February 2023 in Chegutu town, Mashonaland West Province

“To date cases have been reported in nine provinces of the country since the beginning of 2023. As of Sunday, a cumulative total of 1 649 suspected cholera cases, 11

laboratory confirmed deaths, 33 suspected cholera deaths and 412 laboratory confirmed cases were reported,” read the report.