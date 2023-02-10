More property fire incidents recorded in December

Bongani Ndlovu, Chronicle Reporter

PROPERTY fire incidents in Bulawayo shot up by 150 percent in December last year compared to the same period in 2021 and most were caused by electrical faults.

The estimated loss of property stood at over $84,5 million for December only, with electrical faults destroying property valued at $59,3 million.

This is according to the Bulawayo City Council’s latest Fire and Ambulance Services report.

Out of 27 fires recorded in December last year, 14 were caused by electrical faults, while five were caused by discarded lit material. The rest were attributed to children playing with matches, overheated cooking fat and deliberate fire setting or arson. There were also fires that were caused by overheated machinery or equipment and a water element left unattended.

According to the report, an old man was rescued from an inferno on December 12 in Nkulumane 12 suburb.

“A seven-roomed private residential house caught fire and was saved by the quick response of the brigade, only one spare bedroom was affected. One old man was rescued by the brigade with no injuries sustained. The brigade used two hose reels with breathing apparatus sets to subdue the inferno,” read the report.

Another fire in the city centre occurred four days later where a chip fryer was left unattended and the business premises caught fire.

“Fire broke out at a double storey within the central business district caused by the chip fryer that was left on unattended. The brigade quickly responded and used one jet with breathing apparatus sets to deal with the fire,” read the report.

The Fire Brigade and Ambulance Services also noted that road traffic accidents that were attended during December increased by three percent compared to the same period in 2021.

“The ambulance service attended to 74 road traffic accidents in the month under review, representing a three percent increase when compared to 72 in the same period in 2021.

“A total of 110 casualties with 36 extra patients inclusive, were transferred to various medical centres. Seven deaths were recorded in the month of December 2022,” read the report.

“In the month ended 31st of December 2022, there has been a decrease in the number of casualties, extra patients and outside road traffic accidents as compared to the same period in 2021.”

There were two road accidents that the Fire Brigade and

said were of note.

The first occurred on in the afternoon of December 19 at the 60KM peg along the Bulawayo-Harare Highway.

“The Brigade was mobilised to a Special Service RTA 60km peg Harare Road where two private motor vehicles were in a head-on collision. Five persons were found dead on arrival (DOA), and three persons were seriously injured and conveyed to hospital by Government ambulance. The Brigade used Jaws of Life to extricate one trapped person and the suspected DOA were handed over to Mbembesi ZRP.”

The other happened at Hyde Park Road and Mpopoma Avenue intersection in the morning of December 21.

“A commuter omnibus carrying an unspecified number of passengers travelling from Pumula and heading for the city centre was following a truck towards the above robot-controlled intersection. The robot turned red, the truck stopped and the kombi rammed into the back of the truck.

“Three brigade ambulances attended to 10 patients that had injuries ranging from head injuries to soft tissue injuries. The kombi was extensively damaged and the scene was handed over to ZRP officers from Traffic West,” read the report.