More recover from Covid – 19

Patrick Chitumba, Midlands Bureau Chief

The number of Covid-19 recoveries has risen to 25 from 56 confirmed cases recorded in the country so far.

Since last Friday, no positive case has been recorded and four people have died since the first Covid-19 case was reported in the country in March.

According to Ministry of Health and Child Care, an additional two people have recovered from the global pandemic in Harare taking the national tally of recoveries to 25.

The total number of RDT and PCR tests done to date, the Ministry, said stands at 37 039.

“Two new recoveries were reported in Harare today (Sunday). Today 202 rapid diagnostic tests (RDT) screening tests and 219 polymerase chain reaction (PCR) diagnostic tests were done. The cumulative number of tests done to date is 37039 (21 484 RDT and 15 555 PCR). To date the total number of confirmed cases remains at 56, recovered 25, active 27, deaths 4, since the onset of the outbreak on 20 March, 2020,” reads part of the report from the Ministry.

The report said Covid-19 can spread from person to person through small droplets from the nose or mouth which are spread when an infected person coughs or sneezes.



Gweru Provincial Hospital superintendent Dr Fabion Mashingaidze said it has been proven that 85 percent of Covid 19 cases recover on their own with about 15 percent requiring medical supervision and some ventilators in intensive care units.

“You can recover from the coronavirus disease meaning catching it doesn’t mean you will have it for life. Most of the people who catch the virus can recover and eliminate the virus from their bodies,” said Dr Mashingaidze.