More Sadc leaders jet in for historic summit

Wallace Ruzvidzo – Herald Reporter

FOUR Heads of State and Government from Angola, the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), Madagascar and Eswatini jetted into the country yesterday, joining their counterparts who arrived on Thursday for the 44th SADC Summit which starts today.

The four leaders who arrived yesterday are Angolan President and outgoing SADC Chair, João Manuel Gonçalves Lourenço, Felix Tshisekedi (Democratic Republic of Congo), Andry Rajoelina (Madagascar) and King Mswati III (Eswatini).

All the Presidents arrived to a warm and joyous welcome, characterised by traditional dance and a guard of honour.

President Lourenço was welcomed by Women Affairs, Community, Small and Medium Enterprises Minister Monica Mutsvangwa, while President Tshisekedi was welcomed by Tourism Minister Barbara Rwodzi.

King Mswati III was welcomed by Transport and Infrastructural Development Minister Felix Mhona, with President Rajoelina being received by National Housing and Social Amenities Minister Zhemu Soda.

Mauritius’ deputy Prime Minister Steven Obeegadoo, United Nations Economic Commission for Africa (UNECA) Executive Secretary, Claver Gatete and African Continental Free Trade Area Secretary General Wamkele Mene also arrived yesterday.

The remaining Heads of State will be arriving for the Summit this morning.

Today, Zimbabwe assumes chairmanship of the regional bloc and President Mnangagwa has already expressed the country’s commitment to serving the regional body.

“In a few days, our beloved motherland, Zimbabwe is hosting the 44th Ordinary Session of the SADC Summit of Heads of State and Government, whereupon we shall assume Chairmanship of this strategic regional body.

“In the ensuing task, we are committed to demonstrate to SADC nations that, just as they have supported us, throughout the 24 years of illegal sanctions imposed on our country by some Western countries; we are ready to serve the collective socio-economic and political interests of our region, with Godly help.

“The people of our SADC region, though spread across 16 countries, are diverse but one and indivisible,” said the President.