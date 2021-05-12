More schools needed for quality education

Thandeka Moyo-Ndlovu, Chronicle Reporter

APPROXIMATELY 20 percent of the school age population – 3 to 18 years – is out of school in Zimbabwe and the country needs more than 4 500 new schools to provide quality education.

The schools that are already established need an additional 45 000 classrooms for learners to access studies in a conducive manner.

Statistics from the Zimbabwe Education Analysis 2016-2020 report show that teachers, especially in rural areas, need 55 000 houses to accommodate them as they do their duties.

The report from the Primary and Secondary Education Ministry with support from the United Nations Children’s Emergency Fund (Unicef) also shows that there has been growth in the number of schools at all levels.

According to main findings on access, equity and quality in the provision of education, the Government managed to step-up efforts to develop rural schools as outlined in its Infrastructure Investment Plan for 2019.

“Based on a 2019 report the projected number of the school age populations stood at 5 657 412 while the number enrolled in school (ECD to upper secondary) was 4 566 786. The difference between the school age population and those enrolled in school leads to the proxy indicator for out of school children to be 1 090 626, representing 19,28 percent of the school age population,” read the report.

“There is a need for almost 40 000 classrooms to be constructed in existing schools and a need for over 55 000 teachers’ houses. Over 1 500 new primary schools and over 3 000 new secondary schools will be needed, to accommodate projected increases in numbers of learners.”

Although the report shows there has been growth in the number of schools at all levels, between 2013 and 2017, the teacher- pupil ratio continues to be higher than standard.

“Pupil-Teacher Ratios and Pupil-Classroom Ratios continue to be above the recommended ratios for all levels of schooling, although there is disparity between provinces and between school grant classes.The need for more schools is more pressing in urban areas, but rural areas are in need for more secondary schools,” read the report.

The Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education said the Basic Education Assistance Module (BEAM) has improved access for learners.

“BEAM’s most important contribution has been on enrolments and completion rates, although there are no specific statistical reports available. The distribution of public funds in education favours girls over boys when correct age for grade is taken into account and boys over girls when total enrolment by grade is considered,” read the ministry report.

According to the report, the distribution of resources also favours rural learners in infant and junior school levels, but highly favours urban learners at upper levels.

It concluded that there appears to be a positive correlation between schools with poor infrastructure and poor learner outcomes.

“Access to secondary education remains limited for many Zimbabweans, but the poor suffer from lowest enrolment rates of all. In rural areas, access to education is worse than in urban areas and some of the subsidies in the education system flow disproportionately to urban areas,” read the report.

“Although learners in rural primary schools are exempted from paying tuition fees, learners are constrained by other factors, as they tend to enrol late and drop out of school early. Approximately 20 percent of learners in the school age population are not in school.”

— @thamamoe