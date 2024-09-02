More schools to participate in KwaNtuthu Comedy Festival

Mthabisi Tshuma, [email protected]

A record seven secondary schools will participate in this year’s third edition of the KwaNtuthu Comedy Festival, a significant event in the Creative Cultural Industries.

The festival, which has grown in prominence over the years, will take place from October 24 to 27 at Bulawayo Theatre under the theme “Engage, Educate, Entertain.”

In contrast to the previous two editions, which featured only Dominican Convent High School and Christian Brothers College, this year’s festival will include five additional schools, reflecting the event’s expanding reach and influence.

The festival will kick off with a Theatre Day, followed by a Short Films Screening by the schools, and will conclude with the much-anticipated Stand-Up Comedy Night.

Festival board secretary Gugulethu Masha shared that preparations are well underway with the event set to showcase talent from across the country and beyond.

“Day one will be Theatre Day, featuring Dominican Convent High School, St Augustine’s College, and Sobukhazi Secondary School. We’ll announce additional schools for this day in due course,” said Masha.

“On the second day, we will have a High School Short Films Screening where we plan to showcase 13 short films written, acted, directed, and produced by students from Dominican Convent High School, St Augustine’s College, Sobukhazi High School, St Columba’s High School, Girls College, King George VI Memorial School, and St John’s High School from Harare.”

Masha also revealed that the festival’s Stand-Up Comedy Night will feature top comedians from Zimbabwe, Botswana, and South Africa.

“The festival will conclude with a Stand-Up Comedy Night featuring Ntobeko Malaba from Lupane, Tanya Alex from Harare, Brian Sibanda from Botswana, Keith Nkosi from South Africa, and Tapiwa Harinangoni from Bulawayo.”

Masha thanked the festival’s curator, Yananai Mavingire, and the team involved in film production training, including Nonduduzo Ncube, Memory Kumbota, and Prince Kadenhe. He also expressed gratitude to the school heads for allowing their students to participate in the festival.

“Ticket selling points will be announced in due course,” he added. – @mthabisi_mthire