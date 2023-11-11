More sting in TTI tail; Greenlight to clamp, tow away unlicensed vehicles…Clamping scope broadened, includes push carts

Sikhumbuzo Moyo, [email protected]

IF you are driving or parking a vehicle without a valid licence disc in Bulawayo, you might be in for a rude shock. The Government has approved the city’s 2023 clamping and tow-away by-laws, which give the city’s traffic management company Tendy Three Investments (TTI) the power to clamp and tow away your vehicle.

The by-laws also require all public service vehicles (PSV) to have litter bins.

The approval was made through Statutory Instrument 220 of 2023 by the Local Government and Public Works Minister, Winston Chitando.

“It is hereby notified that the Minister of Local Government and Public Works, in terms of Section 229 of the Urban Councils Act (Chapter 29:15), has approved the following by-laws. These by-laws may be cited as the City of Bulawayo (Clamping and Tow-away) By-laws, 2023,” reads the Statutory Instrument.

The by-laws state that any authorised person can clamp and tow away any vehicle that violates the traffic by-laws listed in the schedule. The vehicle will be immobilised by a wheel clamp and then removed to a secure compound after two hours, unless the owner pays the relevant charges. The owner will also be issued with a traffic ticket for the violation. In some cases, the offender may be escorted to the secure compound with the vehicle. The authorised person may also drive the impounded vehicle to the storage compound at a cost equivalent to the tow fees.

“Any accident, harm or injury to both the authorised person and impounded vehicle or motor vehicle shall be the responsibility of the owner of the vehicle together with medical expenses that may occur thereto and the car might be sold by council at an auction in case the offender fails to take such a responsibility. Any person or driver who drives or takes an escorting detail to a place other than storage yard shall be liable to charges of kidnapping or any other charge in terms of the criminal laws,” reads the by-law.

The by-laws also make it clear that any person who tries to obstruct, remove or tamper with a wheel clamp or a motor vehicle from a secure compound will be guilty of an offence and liable to a fine or imprisonment or both.

The schedule of the by-laws lists the offences that can lead to clamping and towing, such as parking in front of a garage, place or driveway causing obstruction, parking or driving a vehicle without a valid licence disc, parking in front of a building under construction where a no parking sign is displayed, driving through a road under construction or being temporarily closed ignoring the signs, and parking a vehicle or a motorcycle too close to a corner.

The schedule also bans push carts, popularly known as scanias, from the part of the central business area bounded by Naison Khutshwekhaya (N K) Ndlovu Avenue, Lobengula Street, Joseph Msika Avenue and R Mugabe Way. Any violation of these offences will attract a fine and impounding costs.