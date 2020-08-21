More test Covid – 19 positive

The Chronicle

Thandeka Moyo-Ndlovu, Health Reporter 

ONE hundred and two more people have tested positive for Covid-19 in Zimbabwe with reports that one person succumbed to the disease yesterday. 

To date 151 people have died of Covid-19 and confirmed cases are 5 745.

The Ministry of Health and Child Care said all the 102 new cases are local transmissions.

Of the new cases 28 were recorded in Harare, seven in Bulawayo, 14 in Manicaland, 40 in Matabeleland South and five in Midlands province. 

The death was recorded in Masvingo province. 

“There are 102 new cases and one death reported in the last 24 hours and all the local transmissions. As of August 20, Zimbabwe has now recorded 5 745 cases and 4 525 recoveries and 151 deaths,” read the statement. 

“There were 88 new recoveries reported today and active cases rose to 1 069.

Bulawayo has a cumulative of 1 225 confirmed cases with 28 deaths and 1 052 while Matabeleland South has 576 cases, two deaths and 436 recoveries. 

Matabeleland North has a total of 103 cases, three deaths and 64 recoveries.” 

@thamamoe 

