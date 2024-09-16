More than 1 million bricks to be confiscated from clay poachers as Hwange Local Board cracks the whip to halt environmental degradation

Sikhumbuzo Moyo, [email protected]

HWANGE Local Board has launched an operation to confiscate over one million bricks from illegal brick moulders whose activities have caused significant land degradation in the bushy areas between Empumalanga and Don Bosco suburbs.

The confiscated bricks will be used to construct various public buildings within the HLB jurisdiction while the demolished ones, which include traditionally made furnaces, will be used to fill the pits that were opened by the illegal brick moulders as part of the land rehabilitation exercise by the local authority.

“I can confirm that we started a land rehabilitation exercise in the bushy areas of Empumalanga suburb and Don Bosco where there are illegal brick moulding activities. The exercise is ongoing and entails the filling of pits that were caused by illegal clay soil poaching activities for the purposes of brick moulding. We are also demolishing the traditional made furnaces and confiscating part of the bricks. The confiscated bricks will be utilised for the construction of various public buildings,” said the acting town secretary Mr Paulo’s Mabhureni.

He said the main thrust of the exercise is not solely to impound the bricks but to facilitate the displacement of the illegal brick moulders so as to pave the way for a fully-fledged rehabilitation programme without any form of hindrance noting that some of the brick moulders were salvaging their bricks before HLB staff had arrived at the scene.



“The damaged ones and those that are yet baked in the furnaces are being used as rubble to close open pits. We estimate the total number of bricks at the site to be plus or minus one million and as Council we are looking forward to salvage about 100 000. This illicit activity has been going on for close to 20 years and as Council we have made various efforts to curb it but to no avail,’ said Mr Mabhureni

He said extraction of clay soil for brick moulding in an urban area is not permissible under the Regional, Town and Country Planning Ac but efforts to implement the legislation at their disposal have over the years been met with resistance.

“Our Council Police have always been threatened with violence by poachers who will be out numbering them. Four years ago, we rehabilitated part of the area that had been affected by clay poachers after we had received an order from Environment Management Agency. A year later, we continued with the exercise with the assistance of law enforcement agents and other stakeholders under Government’s operation code-named “Thunder Ball” said Mr Mabhureni.

The operation was expected among other issues to protect wildlife, curb the transportation or selling of wild animals by unlicensed dealers as well as to curtail deforestation and land degradation in the country. As a result of these interventions and subsequently the starting of the rains the illegal brick moulding activities stopped only to resume a few months later.

Apart from causing severe environmental degradation, the clay poaching activities have rendered some areas designated for residential stands almost impossible for any infrastructural development in the near future.

“To date nine residential stands in our low-density suburb of Don Bosco have been affected and we are seized with finding replacements for the owners. Other stands are being indirectly affected due to the proximity of this illegal activity. Furthermore, some of the illegal brick moulders have created an informal settlement in the area, which is alleged to be harbouring criminals and a hive of illicit activities. It is also of paramount importance to note that the Urban Councils Act does not permit developments such as soil abstraction within the confines of an urban area,” said Mr Mabhureni.