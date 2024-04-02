More than 1000 women undertook various tourism activities during their prayer sessions at the Farm Resort

Kudzai Gaveni, Online Writer

MORE than 1 000 Women of Valour Gospel from PHD Ministries undertook various tourism activities during their prayer session at the Farm Resort in Goromonzi.

In a statement, the Zimbabwe Tourism Authority said they undertook activities such as Helicopter Ride, Canoeing, Boat Cruise, and Quad bikes, Shooting, Massage and Mud Bathing to boost domestic tourism through religious tourism.

“This has a direct contribution to tourism as they consume food and drinks as well as other tourism-related services such as accommodation during this Easter,” reads the statement.